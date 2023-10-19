R1bn deal is just ‘rearranging’ my affairs, says Wiese
Shoprite's former chair — and controlling investor — says he’s merely doing some housekeeping, and that the grocer has a ‘great future’
19 October 2023 - 05:00
Christo Wiese at 82 is thinking he might retire — not completely, just a little. Nobody who knows him believes that is likely; probably not even Wiese believes it. But, he tells the FM: “I am slowly trying to rearrange my family affairs and I need to strike a good balance between my children.”
Wiese initially indicates he would prefer not to talk publicly about this “rearranging” of his affairs. But he has little choice when it bumps up against his extremely valuable holding in South Africa’s most valuable listed grocer, Shoprite. Even more so when it involves a deal worth almost R1bn. ..
