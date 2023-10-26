Companies / Retail & Consumer

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Clicks posts higher annual profit

Business Day TV speaks to Clicks CEO Bertina Engelbrecht

26 October 2023 - 20:38
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Clicks has posted higher year-end profit. The retailer has reported an 11.5% rise in adjusted diluted headline earnings per share, despite a tough trading environment. Business Day TV spoke to group CEO Bertina Engelbrecht for more detail on Clicks’ annual performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Renergen’s warning of greater loss sends share ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Sanofi loses $21bn in market value after ...
Companies / Healthcare
3.
Amazon jumps on cloud business growth in race ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
German economy ministry says talks with Siemens ...
Companies
5.
Beijing’s graphite export bars will hit makers of ...
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.