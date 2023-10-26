Clicks has posted higher year-end profit. The retailer has reported an 11.5% rise in adjusted diluted headline earnings per share, despite a tough trading environment. Business Day TV spoke to group CEO Bertina Engelbrecht for more detail on Clicks’ annual performance.
WATCH: Clicks posts higher annual profit
Business Day TV speaks to Clicks CEO Bertina Engelbrecht
