Companies

Nespresso to launch compostable coffee pods

The paper-based compostable capsules are to attract customers put off by the Swiss food giant’s metal ones, which despite being recyclable often end up in landfill.

21 November 2022 - 15:00 John Revill
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Zurich — Nestle’s Nespresso coffee business is launching paper-based compostable capsules to attract customers put off by the Swiss packaged food giant’s metal ones, which despite being recyclable often end up in landfill.

Nespresso CEO Guillaume Le Cunff told Reuters that not all customers were aware that its aluminium capsules are recyclable and may be more comfortable with the compressed paper pulp pods.

“The objective is not to replace all the aluminium pods with paper, but to give the consumer more choice. It’s an alternative for sustainable options,” Le Cunff said in an interview.

“You can compost the paper capsules or recycle the aluminium ones. We let the customer choose,” he added.

Nespresso is one of Nestle’s biggest brands, with 2021 sales of 6.4 billion Swiss francs ($6.7bn) , and also one of its most profitable.

After surging sales during the Covid-19 pandemic, Nespresso has seen growth slowing, though Le Cunff said the launch was not a response to what he called a “readjustment.”

Le Cunff did not give any sales targets for the new capsules, which took three years to develop and will be trialled in Switzerland and France but hoped they would attract new consumers and keep existing ones.

Nor was the launch “greenwashing”, Le Cunff said as Nespresso had long been committed to recycling. Instead the new capsules were part of the brand's evolution and innovation.

“People who have never considered Nespresso before will buy this capsule, and we may re on-board people who have left.”

The brand had also been resilient during previous economic crises, so Le Cunff was confident about its future.

“Nespresso is an affordable luxury you might want to protect as a consumer during a tough time,” he added. 

Reuters

Beware the counterfeit website as shopping season heats up

Fake e-commerce sites cover a range of products to lure potential buyers
National
1 year ago

Uganda nips at Brazil’s heels in race to be Italy’s top coffee supplier

Museveni’s government has overseen the planting of millions of new trees as part of plans to increase annual output
World
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Barloworld to list Avis as a new business in ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Global asset manager Rohatyn Group to buy Ethos ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Sirius expects rental growth as demand for space ...
Companies / Property
4.
Astral ups dividend as it laments ‘shameless ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Mteto Nyati on a mission to create the next big ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Consumers shelling out despite rocketing prices

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.