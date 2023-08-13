Richards Bay port congestion 'reduced'
Transnet says truck booking system is working but truckers' association claim it's inefficient
13 August 2023 - 07:13
Transnet has claimed some success in reducing the number of trucks accessing the port at Richards Bay, from 1,500 to 700 a day, but a trucking association has accused the port operator of failing to process the vehicles efficiently.
Transnet Port Terminals said its truck booking system, which results in trucks without a slot being turned back, is now working more efficiently — leading to an almost 50% reduction in the number of trucks handled daily. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.