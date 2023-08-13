MultiChoice in talks to resolve Malawi dispute
13 August 2023 - 07:15
Pay-TV provider MultiChoice Africa Holdings (MAH) is in talks with Malawi’s government after the company terminated satellite services over a tariff increase dispute.
MAH, which houses the MultiChoice Group’s assets in Sub-Saharan Africa, announced it had terminated its satellite offering in Malawi with immediate effect after the high court in Lilongwe issued an injunction prohibiting an adjustment of DStv tariffs. Some consumers who have not yet paid their monthly subscriptions have already been switched off while services to those who have paid will be cut off on September 10. ..
