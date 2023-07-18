MultiChoice mulls compromise on password sharing
SA-based Pay-TV operator says subscriptions have risen after initial adverse reaction, though much of the increase is from the rest of Africa
18 July 2023 - 14:06
UPDATED 18 July 2023 - 18:04
The head of Africa’s largest pay-TV operator says the company is mulling a compromise on limiting the streaming of DStv online to one device at a time for households, even though the move has been positive overall and subscriptions have increased.
MultiChoice came under fire last year for its decision to limit the number of people that could watch live content at a time using a single subscription or account. Its traditional satellite service allows up to three decoders linked to the same subscription to watch DStv simultaneously. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now