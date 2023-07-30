CEOs throw weight behind logistics drive
B4SA’s Martin Kingston says latest private sector initiative could boost GDP
30 July 2023 - 08:46
A pledge signed by leading CEOs this week to assist the government with its challenges was a critical intervention that could boost economic growth, says Martin Kingston, chair of Business for South Africa (B4SA) and former CEO of Rothschild & Co.
Kingston told Business Times there was “absolutely no doubt” that the challenges South Africa faced, including energy availability, logistics constraints and crime and corruption undermined confidence and presented a “very direct threat” to the survival of its businesses...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.