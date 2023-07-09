I&J freeze irks BEE partners
Partners say participants in the B-BBEE transaction could be seen as having been reduced to a business commodity
09 July 2023 - 07:15
Disgruntled empowerment partners are planning to have one of South Africa’s largest fishing groups investigated after the company announced it would discontinue a R1.2bn empowerment deal that smoothed the way for it to secure fishing rights.
Mast Fishing Investment Holdings and Ntshona Investments, which have been I&J's empowerment partners since 2004, received a letter on June 13 stating AVI’s intention not to extend a broad-based BEE transaction with them when the deal expired on July 1...
