Threads could be the unravelling of Twitter
Within seven hours, Mark Zuckerberg's social media platform had more than 10-million users
09 July 2023 - 07:13
In a rare triumph for Meta and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg, a new social media platform launched by the company on Thursday achieved instant success.
Threads went live on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store at 1am South Africa time, earlier than initially planned, and amid huge interest from the public, after a series of new blunders by Elon Musk on rival platform Twitter...
