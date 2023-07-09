Small business development department sees red, tapes DG to Presidency
Director-general and minister clashed over policy and performance
09 July 2023 - 07:10
The director-general of the department of small business development has been transferred to the Presidency’s red tape unit after falling out with minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.
A source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Business Times that Lindokuhle Mkhumane clashed with Ndabeni-Abrahams on policy.It is understood relations deteriorated so badly that a mediator was sought, but even this failed to defuse tension between the two...
