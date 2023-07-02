It’s unclear how the lapsing of the Botswana agreement without a new one in place will affect diamond mining operations
Diamond-mining giant De Beers will continue operating in Botswana after signing a new 10-year agreement in principle with the government there late on Friday night after months of negotiations, but some of the finer details still have to be ironed out.
In terms of the new sales agreement Debswana Diamond Company's rough-diamond production runs until 2033, with new 25-year Debswana mining licences valid until 2054...
Botswana inks new deal with De Beers
