WATCH: Sustainability in SA’s mining sector in focus

Business Day TV speaks to Joachim Braun, president for process industries at ABB

28 June 2023 - 21:14
Picture: SOWETAN
Picture: SOWETAN

SA’s mining sector is investing heavily in renewable energy amid the green energy transition. Business Day TV unpacked the industry’s sustainability goals, benefits and limitations with Joachim Braun, president for process industries at ABB.

