SA takes key step to escape from global greylist

An international watchdog identified 12 areas SA needed to address to be removed from being greylisted

18 June 2023 - 06:05

To clamp down on organised crime, the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) is one step closer to establishing a register that will reveal the names of beneficial owners of companies.

Tracking beneficial ownership is among 12 priority actions the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) — the global money laundering and terrorism financing watchdog — identified for South Africa to work on if it is to be removed from the FATF greylist. ..

