To clamp down on organised crime, the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) is one step closer to establishing a register that will reveal the names of beneficial owners of companies.
Tracking beneficial ownership is among 12 priority actions the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) — the global money laundering and terrorism financing watchdog — identified for South Africa to work on if it is to be removed from the FATF greylist. ..
SA takes key step to escape from global greylist
An international watchdog identified 12 areas SA needed to address to be removed from being greylisted
