It’s full stream ahead for SA animators

The South African film animation industry is about to break through onto the international virtual stage

28 May 2023 - 07:51 ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

The South African film animation industry is about to break through on the international virtual stage, with major local productions debuting on two of the world’s most popular streaming platforms.

This week Netflix announced that its first African animated series, Supa Team 4, will launch globally on July 20. Created by Zambian storyteller Malenga Mulendema, it has been produced by South Africa’s Triggerfish Animation Studios...

