With rising inflation and the recent weakening of the rand against the dollar, experts forecast further rates hikes.
Analysts said this week they expected the Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will hike the repo rate by up to 50 basis points when it meets on Thursday. This will take it to 8.25% from 7.75% and the prime lending rate to 11.75% from 11.25%...
Bank on higher interest rates for longer
Analysts expect an up to 50 basis points hike this week, with more to follow
