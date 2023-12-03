Business Boom times for the storage industry Demand has been increased dramatically by the huge growth in online retail B L Premium

The self-storage market in South Africa is enjoying a boom period, reflecting the huge demand for storage solutions among businesses and individuals as flexible working, urbanisation and the rise of small businesses fuel the sector’s growth.

XtraSpace marketing manager Maxine Forero said national demand for commercial storage solutions has dramatically increased because businesses require storage for inventory management due to the growing online retail sector. ..