R35bn township procurement plan doomed to fail

Premier doubles Gauteng's township procurement target — but old one has not yet been achieved

02 April 2023 - 08:43

A bold target set by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi to divert 60% of the province’s procurement budget — R35bn — to township businesses is set to fail because of a deep misalignment between what the government needs and what existing township businesses can supply.

In his state of the province address, Lesufi doubled the initial target of 30% set by the previous administration on the amount goods and services to be procured from township enterprises. The Gauteng government has been unable to meet even that 30% target.  ..

