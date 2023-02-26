Business

DMRE adamant that tough new penalties needed for mine safety

Amendment bill means violations can cost a company up to 10% of its annual turnover

26 February 2023 - 08:28

The department of mineral resources & energy is determined to go ahead with tougher penalties for mining companies in a bid to improve safety standards, says chief inspector of mines David Msiza.  

In June last year the department published a Mine Health & Safety Amendment Bill, which, among other things, makes provisions for criminal fines of up to 10% of a company’s annual turnover. ..

