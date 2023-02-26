National Treasury has appointed an international consortium to advise on the future of the state-owned power utility — and it’s looking very much like privatisation.
VGBE, a technical association of power plant operators, is leading an international consortium appointed by National Treasury to review Eskom’s coal-fired power plants and advise on operational improvements, a move some observers regard as a precursor to privatising its fleet.
Eskom is a member of the association, which is based in Germany. Other companies in the consortium include Steag Power, a German energy sector turnaround expert, and engineering specialist KWS. Another German company involved, RWE Tech, describes itself as “supporting companies and organisations worldwide in their activities related to the energy transition”...
A ‘fraught’ Eskom cleanup
National Treasury has appointed an international consortium to advise on the future of the state-owned power utility — and it’s looking very much like privatisation
