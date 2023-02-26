Business

The Big Read

Doomsday plans well advanced

A total breakdown of the electricity grid is seen as unlikely but not impossible — so the motto among the country's crucial sectors is ‘be prepared’

26 February 2023 - 09:17 Dineo Faku, THABISO MOCHIKO and KHULEKANI MAGUBANE

Fears of a national blackout resurfaced this week as load-shedding intensified, but the telecom, retail, mining and financial services sectors have been working on scenario planning for a total grid collapse — in some cases for several years — to keep staff safe and services running.

MTN has set up “war rooms” focused on ensuring key sites remain operational, while the JSE has enough diesel to run its operations for seven days. Mines have generators to ensure mineworkers can be brought to the surface and the Reserve Bank this week disclosed it was working with the financial sector and other industries to plan for the “unlikely” event of a grid collapse...

