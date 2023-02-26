National Treasury has appointed an international consortium to advise on the future of the state-owned power utility — and it’s looking very much like privatisation.
There will be no economic wins until the government replaces politicking with planning, writes Sam Mkokeli
Gary Townsend is the director of outdoor pursuits at Treverton College in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands
Fears of a national blackout resurfaced this week as load-shedding intensified, but the telecom, retail, mining and financial services sectors have been working on scenario planning for a total grid collapse — in some cases for several years — to keep staff safe and services running.
MTN has set up “war rooms” focused on ensuring key sites remain operational, while the JSE has enough diesel to run its operations for seven days. Mines have generators to ensure mineworkers can be brought to the surface and the Reserve Bank this week disclosed it was working with the financial sector and other industries to plan for the “unlikely” event of a grid collapse...
The Big Read
Doomsday plans well advanced
A total breakdown of the electricity grid is seen as unlikely but not impossible — so the motto among the country's crucial sectors is ‘be prepared’
