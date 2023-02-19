Tough task for new Optimum Coal Mine curator

As finance minister Enoch Godongwana prepares to table his budget, the crusader against red tape appointed by the president last year has lamented the onerous process required for renewing work ...
In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use.
Working in a start-up means that things always take a lot longer when you are doing them for the first time
Optimum Coal Mine’s new curator will have their work cut out as a battle rages for control of the Gupta-linked business.
Peter Van Den Steen, who resigned last month after death threats, filed his fifth report at the Pretoria high court last week amid litigation to forfeit the mine to the state; criticism by Liberty Coal, which plans to buy the mine; Richards Bay Coal Terminal’s withdrawal of the company’s export allocation; and tensions with business rescue practitioners regarding mini-pit contractors operating at the mine...
