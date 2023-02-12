Consumer Goods Council urges the government to cut the price of diesel used for generators
Eskom appears to have given up hope of renegotiating a long-term contract with Exxaro that cost it R9.7bn in penalties because the Medupi power station could not burn coal on schedule. Exxaro says no request for a new contract has been made by the utility.
Outgoing Eskom CEO André de Ruyter this week expressed little hope for the renegotiation of the take-or-pay contract at Medupi that runs until 2032...
Eskom gives up hope on Exxaro coal contract
Power utility has paid R9.7bn in penalties after failing to take coal on schedule
