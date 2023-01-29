Poultry group Astral wants the government to remove VAT (VAT) on chicken amid crippling load-shedding, which it warns is placing food security at risk.
Imagine school kids getting tested on a subject that, until now, would have got them kicked out of class.
Johan Gerber is the MD of Supercare Services Group.
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has again defended the central bank’s focus on inflation after announcing a 25 basis-point rate hike on Thursday, saying it had been mandated to keep prices in check.
"That we decided to target price stability was not because we woke up one day and decided we are going to target price stability, ” he said. “It is because the people of this country decided it [the constitution] must comply with a number of principles. From those, there was a principle that there must be an independent institution tasked with [protecting] the value of the currency.”..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
'Public is intolerant of high inflation'
Increase of 25 basis points in the benchmark repo rate was at the lower end of market expectations
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has again defended the central bank’s focus on inflation after announcing a 25 basis-point rate hike on Thursday, saying it had been mandated to keep prices in check.
"That we decided to target price stability was not because we woke up one day and decided we are going to target price stability, ” he said. “It is because the people of this country decided it [the constitution] must comply with a number of principles. From those, there was a principle that there must be an independent institution tasked with [protecting] the value of the currency.”..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.