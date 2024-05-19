South Africa’s trade policy ‘has saved various industries’: Patel
19 May 2024 - 08:01
South Africa’s current trade policy saved various industries from decimation because of the apartheid government’s inward-looking approach to trade.
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel said recently that before democracy, South Africa’s trade policy was very inward-looking, with high tariffs. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.