One in five house sales are related to emigration, and 71% of those selling are aged between 35 and 44, who are often high net worth individuals at the peak of their careers, FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi told the annual Tax Indaba on Monday.
Economists and tax experts said SA's tax base continued to shrink in an economy in which per capita real incomes had been declining over the past decade, making revenue collection more difficult despite improvements at the SA Revenue Service (Sars)...
FISCUS
Emigration weighs on tax take as young, skilled people leave SA
The loss of individuals at the peak of their productivity affects productivity and employment
One in five house sales are related to emigration, and 71% of those selling are aged between 35 and 44, who are often high net worth individuals at the peak of their careers, FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi told the annual Tax Indaba on Monday.
Economists and tax experts said SA's tax base continued to shrink in an economy in which per capita real incomes had been declining over the past decade, making revenue collection more difficult despite improvements at the SA Revenue Service (Sars)...
