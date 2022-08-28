×

Top-rated Sandton offices are back in demand

Working from home cuts traffic congestion — making it easier to get to the office

28 August 2022 - 08:02

In an ironic twist, the work-from-home phenomenon is helping drive renewed demand for premium commercial space in SA’s economic heartland, Sandton.

Flexible working arrangements have dramatically reduced traffic congestion, making the area attractive again to tenants, Redefine Properties, SA’s second-largest property stock, noted at its investor day in Sandton this week...

