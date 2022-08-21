×

Business

Airline industry flies into most stable period in a decade

But it’s not just blue skies ahead as price of jet fuel price, spare parts and components on the rise

21 August 2022 - 07:18

Nearly a year on from the peak of the pandemic and two months since the demise of Kulula.com operator Comair,  SA’s airline industry appears to be on the cusp of its most stable period in at least a decade.

While still wrestling with high jet fuel prices and a surge in transport costs for components and spare parts, airlines say passenger capacity levels are beginning to normalise...

