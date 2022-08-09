Boeing suffers sharpest drop in deliveries since 2020

Crude may continue to weaken before rallying in winter
The divide between China and the West is deepening, with tech as the backdrop and the subject of regulation
The new rules that give effect to the Section 89 removal of the president were adopted in November 2018
Opposition party says crime has shot up to a record high because little has been done to halt joblessness
Data underscores the industrial snags testing the aerospace industry
The Trump-era tariffs on imported metals have been eased for some other countries
In the wake of SAA’s near-demise Comair’s market share crept up to 35%-40% by the time it too collapsed
Labour costs surge, outstripping the Fed’s inflation goal by nearly five times
The 21-year-old did not crack a chance to represent the women’s team in last Saturday’s event at Ascot
Nicholas Yell trades SUV for saddle and makes his way from Bot River to Merweville and on to Kruisrivier
Boeing jetliner deliveries fell to a five-month low of 26 jets in July, highlighting pressure on global supply chains as it prepares to resume deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner.
The US planemaker’s monthly deliveries were 23 MAX jets and three wide-body freighters, bringing MAX deliveries so far this year to 212 jets and total deliveries to 242. The figures do not include the imminent resumption of 787 Dreamliner deliveries after a year-long suspension over production issues.
The US government on Monday approved the first 787 delivery since May 2021, people briefed on the matter said.
July’s Boeing data does, however, underscore industrial snags testing the aerospace industry after Airbus reported lower July deliveries on Monday.
At roughly half the 51 handovers seen in the previous month, Boeing’s July deliveries suffered the sharpest sequential drop since before the 737 MAX was cleared to return to service in December 2020, following a safety grounding.
Deliveries have nonetheless fluctuated significantly this year, and June had seen a sharp swing towards the upside.
CFO Brian West anticipated a “light” July when he outlined three worries for the 737 during earnings last week: supply chains, delays in getting planes out of storage and an effective freeze on deliveries to China.
He told analysts that Boeing would not fully make up for lower-than-expected first-half deliveries in the second half and added: “We’ll continue to experience monthly variability.”
New orders
Boeing, meanwhile, saw a surge of new business in July as it officially booked orders announced at the Farnborough Airshow, where it focused on shoring up the 737 MAX 10, as the aircraft faces uncertainty over a certification deadline.
Boeing confirmed orders for a total of 125 MAX from Delta Air Lines and Qatar Airways, as well as two 777 freighters for Air Canada. It added fresh orders for two MAX from American Airlines and a 777 freighter from FedEx.
That brings Boeing’s gross orders to 130 planes for July and 416 for the year so far. After cancellations of four planes in July, Boeing posted core net orders of 126 planes in July and 312 for the year to date.
Airbus earlier reported comparable year-on-date net orders of 656 aeroplanes after a major deal with China.
After further accounting adjustments, Boeing said it had reached adjusted net orders of 362 jets so far this year.
The adjustments reflect a more positive view on some outstanding contracts as travel demand returns.
Boeing restored a net total of 31 planes to its normal operational backlog in July after they had previously been set aside in a category reserved for jets unlikely to be delivered.
Airbus carries out similar quality adjustments to its backlog annually rather than monthly, and logs them in terms of value rather than volume, so a comparison is not available.
Boeing has sold a total of 5,206 jets that are still waiting for delivery in coming years, or 4,370 after including the accounting adjustments for planes seen unlikely to be delivered.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Boeing suffers sharpest drop in deliveries since 2020
Data underscores the industrial snags testing the aerospace industry
Boeing jetliner deliveries fell to a five-month low of 26 jets in July, highlighting pressure on global supply chains as it prepares to resume deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner.
The US planemaker’s monthly deliveries were 23 MAX jets and three wide-body freighters, bringing MAX deliveries so far this year to 212 jets and total deliveries to 242. The figures do not include the imminent resumption of 787 Dreamliner deliveries after a year-long suspension over production issues.
The US government on Monday approved the first 787 delivery since May 2021, people briefed on the matter said.
July’s Boeing data does, however, underscore industrial snags testing the aerospace industry after Airbus reported lower July deliveries on Monday.
At roughly half the 51 handovers seen in the previous month, Boeing’s July deliveries suffered the sharpest sequential drop since before the 737 MAX was cleared to return to service in December 2020, following a safety grounding.
Deliveries have nonetheless fluctuated significantly this year, and June had seen a sharp swing towards the upside.
CFO Brian West anticipated a “light” July when he outlined three worries for the 737 during earnings last week: supply chains, delays in getting planes out of storage and an effective freeze on deliveries to China.
He told analysts that Boeing would not fully make up for lower-than-expected first-half deliveries in the second half and added: “We’ll continue to experience monthly variability.”
New orders
Boeing, meanwhile, saw a surge of new business in July as it officially booked orders announced at the Farnborough Airshow, where it focused on shoring up the 737 MAX 10, as the aircraft faces uncertainty over a certification deadline.
Boeing confirmed orders for a total of 125 MAX from Delta Air Lines and Qatar Airways, as well as two 777 freighters for Air Canada. It added fresh orders for two MAX from American Airlines and a 777 freighter from FedEx.
That brings Boeing’s gross orders to 130 planes for July and 416 for the year so far. After cancellations of four planes in July, Boeing posted core net orders of 126 planes in July and 312 for the year to date.
Airbus earlier reported comparable year-on-date net orders of 656 aeroplanes after a major deal with China.
After further accounting adjustments, Boeing said it had reached adjusted net orders of 362 jets so far this year.
The adjustments reflect a more positive view on some outstanding contracts as travel demand returns.
Boeing restored a net total of 31 planes to its normal operational backlog in July after they had previously been set aside in a category reserved for jets unlikely to be delivered.
Airbus carries out similar quality adjustments to its backlog annually rather than monthly, and logs them in terms of value rather than volume, so a comparison is not available.
Boeing has sold a total of 5,206 jets that are still waiting for delivery in coming years, or 4,370 after including the accounting adjustments for planes seen unlikely to be delivered.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
CHRIS GILMOUR: SA aviation constraints a fly in the ointment for holiday ...
Boeing reverses cash drain as it steps up deliveries of 737 Max jets
China’s new jet nears certification as test flight tasks done
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.