A reader asks which is better: the government’s low-cost retail bonds, or a listed bond ETF?
Personalisations help boost record profits as global sales accelerate
Zama zamas are just a continuation of earlier generations of those who came to dig for gold
Anti-immigrant vigilantism is recurring with increasing frequency in SA. The consequences of ongoing violence will be felt by all the country’s residents
A new book asks why certain cities became the epicentre of the world at a specific point — and speculates which ones might lead in the future
Contrary to expectations, Mango, the low-cost airline started by SAA and now in business rescue, may indeed have a future.
In an update, Mango business rescue practitioner Sipho Sono revealed that a consortium has surfaced which is not only keen to buy Mango, but seems to have the money to do it.
The consortium has already provided proof of funding, and a share subscription deal was struck on July 28. After it provides a bank guarantee (due by August 10), the government can rubber-stamp the deal.
Sono isn’t saying who the buyer is, but it will need to be a local investor, possibly with a foreign partner.
In the background, much fuss was made of the Air Services Licensing Council suspending Mango’s licence. But this is neither here nor there as the consortium would have to submit a new licence application (though with fewer hoops to jump through than if it were an entirely new airline).
If it gets the green light, it’ll not only be good news for passengers battling sky-high prices, it’ll be a vote of confidence for the besieged airline sector.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
EDITORIAL: Mango not a lemon
Consortium ready to put airline back in the skies
Contrary to expectations, Mango, the low-cost airline started by SAA and now in business rescue, may indeed have a future.
In an update, Mango business rescue practitioner Sipho Sono revealed that a consortium has surfaced which is not only keen to buy Mango, but seems to have the money to do it.
The consortium has already provided proof of funding, and a share subscription deal was struck on July 28. After it provides a bank guarantee (due by August 10), the government can rubber-stamp the deal.
Sono isn’t saying who the buyer is, but it will need to be a local investor, possibly with a foreign partner.
In the background, much fuss was made of the Air Services Licensing Council suspending Mango’s licence. But this is neither here nor there as the consortium would have to submit a new licence application (though with fewer hoops to jump through than if it were an entirely new airline).
If it gets the green light, it’ll not only be good news for passengers battling sky-high prices, it’ll be a vote of confidence for the besieged airline sector.
Air services council suspends Mango Airlines’ licences
CHRIS GILMOUR: SA aviation constraints a fly in the ointment for holiday travellers
KAMIL ALAWADHI: African airlines deserve more than governments’ lip service
PODCAST: Sky high airfare costs, but what’s an airline to do?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.