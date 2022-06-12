×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Television Shows

Africa Trade and Business

Africa Trade & Business unpacks the facts, the numbers and the economics behind the new Africa free trade reality

12 June 2022 - 21:36 Business Day TV

BROADCAST TIMES:

Wednesday 20:30 | Thursday 21:30 | Sat & Sun 16:17

The Africa Trade and Business team look at why Malawi has devalued its local unit the kwacha, and then they focus on the push from some analysts to have South Africa's government call a state of disaster at energy firm Eskom.

Last week

In this episode, the Africa Trade and Business team discuss debt distress on the continent and why over 20 African governments are struggling to pay their debts, before focusing on the push to set up a vaccine industry on the continent, and why that's hit a roadblock.

In this episode the Africa Trade and Business team focus on the Dangote Group's plan to expand its operations into the steel sector, before Heidi Barends, Head of Sustainable Finance at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking discusses Africa’s green future and where investment is required to ensure a just transition.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For more Africa Trade and Business — click here

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Stock Watch | Business Day TV
Television Shows
2.
The Week That Was
Television Shows
3.
Covid-19 Business Watch
Television Shows
4.
Talking Technical
Television Shows
5.
Digitize Your Biz
Television Shows

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.