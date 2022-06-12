Africa Trade and Business
Wednesday 20:30 | Thursday 21:30 | Sat & Sun 16:17
The Africa Trade and Business team look at why Malawi has devalued its local unit the kwacha, and then they focus on the push from some analysts to have South Africa's government call a state of disaster at energy firm Eskom.
Last week
In this episode, the Africa Trade and Business team discuss debt distress on the continent and why over 20 African governments are struggling to pay their debts, before focusing on the push to set up a vaccine industry on the continent, and why that's hit a roadblock.
In this episode the Africa Trade and Business team focus on the Dangote Group's plan to expand its operations into the steel sector, before Heidi Barends, Head of Sustainable Finance at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking discusses Africa’s green future and where investment is required to ensure a just transition.
