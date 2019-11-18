Money Talks is the show tackles daily money matters that we often ignore or don’t know enough about to tackle. On today’s episode, host Gerald Mwandiambira is joined by his panel of guests, Dr Sindi Van Zyl a General Practitioner and Social Media Influencer, and Gugu Siziba a Financial Planner from Sugar Creek Wealth. They focus on the basics of financial planning, the mistakes we often make and practical advice to being savvier with your finances.