Money Talks

18 November 2019 - 18:04 Business Day TV

Money Talks is the show that discusses the  day-to-day money conversations we sometimes don’t want to have, often ignore or simply do not know enough about to tackle. Join Gerald Mr.G Mwandiambira with his panel of guest, as they break down the fundamentals of your finances.

Latest Episode

Money Talks is the show tackles daily money matters that we often ignore or don’t know enough about to tackle. On today’s episode, host Gerald Mwandiambira is joined by his panel of guests, Dr Sindi Van Zyl a General Practitioner and Social Media Influencer, and Gugu Siziba a Financial Planner from Sugar Creek Wealth. They focus on the basics of financial planning, the mistakes we often make and practical advice to being savvier with your finances.

