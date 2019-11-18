Broadcast on Business Day TV
Money Talks
BROADCAST TIMES
Mondays 14h00
Wednesdays 10h00
Fridays 14h30
Money Talks is the show that discusses the day-to-day money conversations we sometimes don’t want to have, often ignore or simply do not know enough about to tackle. Join Gerald Mr.G Mwandiambira with his panel of guest, as they break down the fundamentals of your finances.
Latest Episode
Money Talks is the show tackles daily money matters that we often ignore or don’t know enough about to tackle. On today’s episode, host Gerald Mwandiambira is joined by his panel of guests, Dr Sindi Van Zyl a General Practitioner and Social Media Influencer, and Gugu Siziba a Financial Planner from Sugar Creek Wealth. They focus on the basics of financial planning, the mistakes we often make and practical advice to being savvier with your finances.