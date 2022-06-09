WATCH | KZN Crime Prevention Summit 2022

The recent KwaZulu-Natal Crime Prevention Summit brought together stakeholders from across the province to discuss solutions for the rising levels of crime, especially violent crime.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said the summit was driven by the shared intent to alter the image of the province from being the crime capital of the country in certain categories of crime to being a haven for families to live in a secure and peaceful place, and for business to invest.

Zikalala acknowledged the extent of crime in KwaZulu-Natal, especially gender-based violence (GBV), rape and murder that is linked to taxi conflicts, intraparty disagreements and deadly attacks on traditional leaders.