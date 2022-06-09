WATCH | KZN Crime Prevention Summit 2022
Solutions sought to reduce crime in the province to allow families to live securely and to attract investment
The recent KwaZulu-Natal Crime Prevention Summit brought together stakeholders from across the province to discuss solutions for the rising levels of crime, especially violent crime.
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said the summit was driven by the shared intent to alter the image of the province from being the crime capital of the country in certain categories of crime to being a haven for families to live in a secure and peaceful place, and for business to invest.
Zikalala acknowledged the extent of crime in KwaZulu-Natal, especially gender-based violence (GBV), rape and murder that is linked to taxi conflicts, intraparty disagreements and deadly attacks on traditional leaders.
“Innovative crime prevention tactics — especially the use of technology, community and police forums, the resources of the justice, crime prevention and security cluster, increased collaboration with the private security industry and the enhanced deployment of intelligence capacity against key crimes — was explored in detail, as was analysis of the changing modus operandi of criminals and emerging crime trends in society,” Zikalala said.
The provincial government has taken a clear position to create an environment where families and individuals must no longer live in fear.
“Peace and stability are necessary conditions for families to live, work and play but also for business to invest and thrive while driving the economic prosperity of all the residents of KwaZulu-Natal,” Zikalala said.
The summit was also attended by stakeholders across the spectrum in the province, from business and government, to policing agencies and victims of crime, who spoke about crime affecting the lives of families.
