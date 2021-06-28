Television Shows

28 June 2021

Collette Prince talks to the smart people who make digital technologies and e-commerce work. For companies and customers.

In this episode of Digital Future, Business Day TV explores the banking industry in South Africa and the digital transformation involved to help bridge a gap between consumers and banking institutions. Expert guest Chipo Mushwana, an Executive in Emerging Payments at Nedbank joins host Collette Prince to chat more about this phenomenon.

