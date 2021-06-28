Digital Future
28 June 2021 - 20:37
BROADCAST TIMES:
Monday 17:55 | Tuesday 20:30
Collette Prince talks to the smart people who make digital technologies and e-commerce work. For companies and customers.
This week:
In this episode of Digital Future, Business Day TV explores the banking industry in South Africa and the digital transformation involved to help bridge a gap between consumers and banking institutions. Expert guest Chipo Mushwana, an Executive in Emerging Payments at Nedbank joins host Collette Prince to chat more about this phenomenon.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.