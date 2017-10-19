Six of the best articles on BusinessLIVE right now

The ANC missed an opportune moment in March 2016, when it failed to take any meaningful action after the Constitutional Court delivered its stinging judgment on Nkandla.

Any pretence at self-correction was betrayed by the governing party rallying around President Jacob Zuma.

The apologies from Zuma and the ANC for the "confusion caused" by the Nkandla debacle left a bitter aftertaste with the electorate.

Also commenting on the reshuffle was Business Day political editor Natasha Marrian. In her article, 'Zuma puts in place useful pawn stars', Natasha observed: