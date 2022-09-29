×

News

WATCH | How Coca-Cola Beverages SA and its partners are playing a role in creating a World Without Waste

One of the ways the company is turning the tide on pollution is by forging partnerships to carry out practical waste management projects around Mzansi

29 September 2022 - 09:46
Sponsored
Coca-Cola Beverages SA sponsored a Unimog for the Clean Surf Project, an NGO dedicated to cleaning up the country's shores.
Image: YouTube/Coca-Cola Beverages SA

It’s no secret that the pollution caused by packaging, especially plastic packaging, is causing environmental challenges across the planet.

As one of the globe’s biggest beverage companies, Coca-Cola knows it has a responsibility to help solve the problem. That’s why it’s committed to make its vision of a “World Without Waste” a reality.

How? Through an ambitious global sustainable packaging strategy that’ll see it:

  • Collect a bottle or can for each one it sells by 2030;
  • Make 100% of its packaging recyclable by 2025; and
  • Use at least 50% recycled material in its packaging by 2030.

Of course, Coca-Cola realises that no company could create a “World Without Waste” on its own. So, in addition to collecting and recycling waste and using innovation to design sustainable packaging, the third arm of its strategy focuses on forging partnerships in the countries it operates in.

In Mzansi, for instance, Coca-Cola Beverages SA collaborates with NGOs, municipalities, small enterprises, waste pickers and others, to carry out practical waste management projects and programmes. 

Watch the video below to find out more:

This article was paid for by Coca-Cola Beverages SA.

