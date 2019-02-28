Subscribe to BusinessLIVE and get a year’s free access to the Wine Wizard app
Life is not just about business, politics and the economy. Even the busiest CEO has to make time for a break, and there is an award-winning South African wine for every such occasion.
About Wine Wizard
Use the palate of SA's most experienced wine judge to select the right wine, for the right occasion, with the right food and at the right price. Now Michael Fridjhon's tasting notes, prepared in a blind tasting environment, are available on Wine Wizard via your desktop, tablet or smartphone, assuring you of a trustworthy source of up-to-date wine information.
With each wine selection, you will get a tasting note, a score and an average retail price for the wine. You will also have access to wine news, wine events, articles, a glossary of wine terms, and information on SA's many hundreds of wine producers.
Fridjhon's ratings are based on a 100-point scoring system that has taken more than 30 years to perfect. All wines are tasted blind under controlled conditions in the Wine Wizard tasting room.
The tasting note that accompanies each wine tells a story about the wine. It starts with the colour of the wine, then describes the aroma and the taste. Knowing what to expect from a bottle makes wine-buying so much easier.
Please note: the app is not a commercial site but a source of valuable wine-related information, completely independent of any retail connections.
