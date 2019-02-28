Subscribe to BusinessLIVE and get a year’s free access to the Wine Wizard app

That’s why, until the end of March, all our new BusinessLIVE subscribers (on any package) get a year’s free access, worth R500, to the brilliant Wine Wizard app, the brainchild of renowned Business Day wine columnist Michael Fridjhon.

>> Read the latest columns by Michael Fridjhon





How to sign up

It’s simple: visit our online subscriptions page and choose any of the three digital options: BusinessLIVE Premium, BusinessLIVE Premium Plus or Business Prime. Once you have subscribed to BusinessLIVE, you will receive a separate email from the Wine Wizard team with information about accessing the app.

>> Click here to subscribe





About Wine Wizard

Use the palate of SA's most experienced wine judge to select the right wine, for the right occasion, with the right food and at the right price. Now Michael Fridjhon's tasting notes, prepared in a blind tasting environment, are available on Wine Wizard via your desktop, tablet or smartphone, assuring you of a trustworthy source of up-to-date wine information.

With each wine selection, you will get a tasting note, a score and an average retail price for the wine. You will also have access to wine news, wine events, articles, a glossary of wine terms, and information on SA's many hundreds of wine producers.