What’s new on Showmax in October

Based on the James Grady novel and the 1975 film adaptation Three Days of the Condor, Condor follows young CIA analyst Joe Turner, who is drawn into a deadly terrorist plot that threatens the lives of millions.

Joe is played by Max Irons (The Wife — and the son of Oscar winner Jeremy Irons). Condor has an 86% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and the Washington Post described it as “quite the little pulse-pounder — the sort of thing 24 fans can eat with a spoon”.