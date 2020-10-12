Bank’s programme gives women entrepreneurs a leg up in Africa and Middle East

To support female entrepreneurs we must look at tackling both elements to incite real change, from empowering females to believe in their ideas through a positive network to providing them with the financial capabilities to grow a sustainable business.

At Standard Chartered we decided to tackle these inequalities head-on with our Women in Tech Programme (WiT). Running across five markets in Africa and the Middle East, WiT provides women-led startups with a platform to grow their business and support their aspirations. Since its initial launch in Kenya in 2017 we have seen continuous growth of female entrepreneurs coming through the accelerator programme, with the bank providing more than $500,000 to various programme cohorts in markets including Nigeria, Pakistan, Bahrain and the UAE.

With financial backing we provide training, mentoring and access to a wider network of other companies for these entrepreneurs. In just more than three years WiT has become one of the continent’s leading women in technology incubators, aligning with calls for more diversity in technology and providing more opportunities for women to develop entrepreneurial and leadership excellence.

We recognise that there is a growing tech ecosystem across the continent and that many startups are embracing the benefits of technology. WiT is a unique programme in that it not only addresses two of the key problems facing female entrepreneurs but also tackles the digital-gap many female-led entrepreneurs’ experience. It’s not surprising that most female entrepreneurs we encounter through the programme want or are using technology to grow their businesses.

A prime example of a digitally savvy WiT cohort member is Bismart Insurance, a web insurance aggregator based in Kenya. Channelling a solution-orientated shift to digital, Bismart was set up to address and resolve key pain points customers faced when purchasing insurance, including a lack of disclosure of essential information and the absence of a consolidated platform for insurance products. Coupled with its participation in the first WiT Kenya cohort and vision to expand into the digital insurance market, Bismart efficiently scaled its operations and experienced more than 100 purchasers by end-2017.

Increased orders

We have seen a surge in start-ups that are looking to expand their businesses through e-commerce and digital channels take part in the accelerator programme. The WiT programme is a demonstrated contributor to startups with promising business models, leveraging its breadth of expertise and resource to drive and scale their operations.

Chief of these startups is Chefaa, an Egyptian, AI-powered digital platform that enables chronic patients to order, schedule and refill their recurring medications regardless of location or income. Chefaa participated in the WiT Middle East and North Africa cycle in 2019 and has, to date, raised over $6m in funding and is closing an additional $2.5m in funding. Chefaa is now the second most downloaded application on the Egyptian App Store and the company has subsequently increased monthly orders by 300% since taking part in the WiT programme.

Despite unfavourable conditions, female entrepreneurs have been fighting their way to the top through increased support from international organisations, local governments and corporate sponsors. However, adjusting attitudes towards female entrepreneurs in Africa is essential and this is something that we must build on through our networks.

It is also crucial to identify and support policy changes that can facilitate the development of female-led businesses. This is where the private sector plays a vital role in providing the necessary training, mentorship, and seed funding that would otherwise be difficult to receive elsewhere. As female-led businesses provide an important flow of capital for local communities, every effort should be made to support and grow these businesses, in service of countless families and communities throughout Africa.

We should inspire girls and young women with a business dream to have the confidence to make it happen and know that they will be aided financially and socially.

• Arara-Kimani is regional head: corporate affairs and brand & marketing, at Standard Chartered.