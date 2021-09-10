Investing

WEBINAR | Climate choice or climate challenge?

Register for Critical Conversations by Sanlam Investments at 10am on September 13

10 September 2021 - 08:00
Africa is extremely vulnerable to climate change. Rising temperatures have caused prolonged droughts in parts of SA, while countries such as Madagascar and Angola have experienced devastating floods resulting from cyclones. The economic impact of these events is equally catastrophic. 

In the second edition of Sanlam Investment's Critical Conversations on September 13, a panel of industry experts will examine the real impact and cost of climate change. They will also delve into the impact of climate change events on financial markets and consider if it's possible to build a circular economy in SA that can lead to sustainable and local economic development. 

"Climate change is hitting the most vulnerable the hardest. The recurring impacts of climate change are contributing to food insecurity and displacing populations. Increasingly, water resources are becoming scarce due to rainfall variability and droughts. "Unfortunately, climate change is a risk multiplier making the root causes of existing challenges much worse. Covid-19 has also exacerbated matters in some contexts and makes the situation very difficult", says Jason Liddle, head of institutional at Sanlam Investments. 

"We hope Critical Conversations will kick start dialogue and robust debate that leads to workable solutions and innovative ideas.”

Business and news presenter Lerato Mbele will guide this critical discussion. Joining her on the panel will be prof Guy Midgley from Stellenbosch University, speaking in his personal capacity; Ramez Naam, co-chair of energy and environment at Singularity University; Dr Lucian Peppelenbos, ESG climate strategist at Robeco; and Jason Liddle of Sanlam Investments.

 

Impact investing is sculpting a new and inclusive Africa

Critical Conversations session highlights the power of investors to determine how their capital can be used beneficially
Business
3 weeks ago
