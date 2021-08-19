Impact investing is sculpting a new and inclusive Africa

Investors are fast realising they can bring about real change on the African continent by insisting that their capital is invested in an impactful and sustainable way. On an individual level, this means encouraging your asset and retirement fund manager to favour investments that achieve high environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings. But you can also bring pressure to bear on the government to be more discerning about which “big ticket” infrastructure projects to approve.

It was no surprise that impact got top billing during the first Critical Conversations session hosted by Sanlam Investments recently. The asset manager assembled a panel of experts for a robust discussion about sustainable investment opportunities across the African continent: Andile Khumalo, CEO of KhumaloCo; Andrew Johnstone, CEO of Climate Fund Managers; Euvin Naidoo, faculty at Harvard Business School (speaking in his personal capacity); and Nersan Naidoo, CEO of Sanlam Investments.

These industry experts covered topics such as infrastructure development, climate change and fossil fuels, economic access, and unemployment. They asked the searching questions that every African should consider before handing over their savings to an asset manager, including:

Why does sustainable investing matter?

Will investing for impact reduce my portfolio returns?

How can I ignore investing in fossil fuels when 95% of Eskom's power comes from coal? and

Does the dearth of qualifying investment opportunities prevent asset managers from achieving sustainable investing outcomes?

According to the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTD), Africa needs to achieve $150bn in infrastructure spending a year to meet the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Sustainable investing matters because this capital must flow to projects that make a meaningful difference for the continent to have any chance of overcoming its environmental and social challenges. The panellists were unequivocal that the smart, impactful allocation of capital was essential to address climate change on the one hand and to tackle social challenges in areas like education, inequality, poverty and unemployment on the other in Africa.