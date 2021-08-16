FREE WEBINAR | Why third-party access to SA’s rail infrastructure is essential

Rail plays an important role in supporting productivity and increasing the sustainability of the country's economy. However, transportation challenges and infrastructural delays affect a nation's progress. Therefore SA and the African continent need an efficient transport system through greater private sector participation.

For SA to cement its position as a freight and logistics leader on the African continent, rail should be the preferred mode of transport. If third-party operators can access existing rail infrastructures, the benefits to the GDP can be immense. However, key elements need to be put in place to stimulate more significant use of and investment in the country's rail infrastructure, starting the immediate structural reform necessary to accelerate the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan.

Join Business Day Dialogues, in association with the African Rail Industry Association (ARIA), as the panel of industry experts discuss what is needed to open the rail industry to private operators, and expand on the immediate benefits to the country and the African continent as a whole.

The panel for the discussion around Rethinking rail: unlocking the economic opportunities of third party access will be:

ARIA — Mesela Nhlapho

Traxtion — James Holley

Minerals Council — Roger Baxter

Ministry of Finance — David Masondo

Date: August 26 2021

Time: 12pm - 1pm