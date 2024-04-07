ELNA MOOLMAN: Bar certain risks, interest rate relief is on the way
07 April 2024 - 05:48
Recently, we have seen the beginnings of an interesting debate between economists and money market investors about the timing and depth of the much-anticipated interest rate-cutting cycle in South Africa.
The consensus expectation of economists polled by Bloomberg is for the South African Reserve Bank to cut rates by a cumulative 1.25%, possibly starting as soon as the current economic quarter...
