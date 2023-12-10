Newsmaker
CHRIS BARRON: ‘Rush to pass NHI Bill may backfire’
Plan for department of health to run it alone could spell disaster, says B4SA's Roseanne Harris
10 December 2023 - 06:18
Roseanne Harris, who is leading the Business for South Africa (B4SA) National Health Insurance project, says the rush to push the NHI Bill through without considering B4SA’s input could delay the implementation of a workable universal health-care system for “decades”...
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.