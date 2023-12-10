Opinion Newsmaker CHRIS BARRON: ‘Rush to pass NHI Bill may backfire’ Plan for department of health to run it alone could spell disaster, says B4SA's Roseanne Harris B L Premium

Roseanne Harris, who is leading the Business for South Africa (B4SA) National Health Insurance project, says the rush to push the NHI Bill through without considering B4SA’s input could delay the implementation of a workable universal health-care system for “decades”...