Opinion

WENDY KNOWLER: If it doesn’t work, you can just send it back

The Consumer Protection Act is explicit about your rights, though it can be hard to find a call-centre agent who realises it

BL Premium
11 June 2023 - 07:29

It was the former CEO of online clothing store Zappos, Tony Hsieh, who said: “Customer service shouldn’t just be a department, it should be the entire company.”

I couldn’t agree more, but ask a company’s decisionmakers if they ever engage directly with their customers and you’re likely to get blank stares. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.