Retail group TFG expects its value home and clothing brands as well as sportswear to grow turnover to a combined R40bn in the next five years.
In the past two years TFG has spent R2.7bn acquiring Jet, Tapestry and Street Fever to grow and entrench its position in value clothing, home and sportswear. Jet and Tapestry have contributed R8.2bn in turnover and R910m in earnings before interest...
TFG expects strong growth over five years
Expansion boosted by acquiring Jet and other brands
