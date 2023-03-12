Big business is at the end of its tether over government dysfunction.
This week was confirmation that, politically, Cyril Ramaphosa is done, writes Sam Mkokeli
Beneliza Noarises is a seagoing quality controller for Erongo Marine
When last did you slip a CD into a music system or a computer drive? Don’t answer that if you’re a diehard who has held on to ancient technology.
On the other hand, if you’ve held on to even older technology, you may be on to something. The latest report of the Recording Industry Association of America reveals several astonishing trends in physical music formats...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Vinyl turns the tables on CDs
For the first time since 1987, vinyl albums outsold CDs in the US
When last did you slip a CD into a music system or a computer drive? Don’t answer that if you’re a diehard who has held on to ancient technology.
On the other hand, if you’ve held on to even older technology, you may be on to something. The latest report of the Recording Industry Association of America reveals several astonishing trends in physical music formats...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.