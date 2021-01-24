Opinion OBITUARY Graham Boustred: tough Anglo deputy chair (1925-2021) Boustred was a tough, hard-nosed, intimidating man with a tight grip on a sprawling empire BL PREMIUM

Graham Boustred, who has died in Hermanus at the age of 95, was the deputy chair of the Anglo American Corporation in the 1980s and '90s.

He was an original entrepreneurial tycoon type who built up SA’s nascent steel and coal industry in the 1960s and ‘70s and was Anglo’s industrial tsar from 1983...