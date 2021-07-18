MARK BARNES: Don't force major business players to share, make it worth their while
I remain convinced that economic growth in SA will be founded in a thriving small business sector
18 July 2021 - 00:17
Size matters. You cannot make small things big by making big things small. The president of the US, the epicentre of capitalism, looks set to sign an executive order (what's not to love about "executive orders" - we could do with a few) that seeks to curb the ever-increasing concentrations of corporate power and influence.
Is this a virtuous pursuit?..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now