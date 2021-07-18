Opinion MARK BARNES: Don't force major business players to share, make it worth their while I remain convinced that economic growth in SA will be founded in a thriving small business sector BL PREMIUM

Size matters. You cannot make small things big by making big things small. The president of the US, the epicentre of capitalism, looks set to sign an executive order (what's not to love about "executive orders" - we could do with a few) that seeks to curb the ever-increasing concentrations of corporate power and influence.

Is this a virtuous pursuit?..