Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: Irba saga far from over While Tito Mboweni has sacked the board of audit regulator Irba, the person at the centre of the row, Jenitha John, remains unscathed BL PREMIUM

On a rainy Sunday morning, as many South Africans were flipping through the weekend newspapers, Roy Andersen and Nonkululeko Gobodo were wading into a storm of their own: their first day as "caretakers" of the flailing audit regulator, the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba).

Neither is a lightweight: Gobodo, SA’s first black woman chartered accountant, founded the audit firm which became SizweNtsalubaGobodo; Andersen, a past president of the JSE and former chair of auditor EY, is a founding member of the King committee which drew up SA’s first governance code...