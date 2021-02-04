ROB ROSE: Irba saga far from over
While Tito Mboweni has sacked the board of audit regulator Irba, the person at the centre of the row, Jenitha John, remains unscathed
04 February 2021 - 05:00
On a rainy Sunday morning, as many South Africans were flipping through the weekend newspapers, Roy Andersen and Nonkululeko Gobodo were wading into a storm of their own: their first day as "caretakers" of the flailing audit regulator, the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba).
Neither is a lightweight: Gobodo, SA’s first black woman chartered accountant, founded the audit firm which became SizweNtsalubaGobodo; Andersen, a past president of the JSE and former chair of auditor EY, is a founding member of the King committee which drew up SA’s first governance code...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now