As Fed cuts rates, local bonds are looking their most attractive in years

In contrast, interest rates in SA are quite high considering the low economic growth and low inflation rate. Bonds are cheap because the market has already priced in the negative sentiment about the country and state-owned entities such as Eskom.

But investors should remember the bond market is continuously pricing in risks. At the moment a fair amount of risk is reflected in the bond yields, Scott says.

The yield on longer-dated bonds is at more than 9%, which means you can expect a return of 4% above inflation (currently at 4.5%) over the next three years without taking on excessive risk, he says.

These low bond prices coupled with inflation that is expected to remain below 5% over the next three years present one of the best investment opportunities in 10 years in the South African fixed-income market, Scott says.

Speaking at the Collaborative Exchange's "meet the managers" conference recently, Philip Bradford, the chief investment officer at Sasfin Asset Managers, said investors should take advantage of the opportunities that bonds are now offering.

Unlike shares, where cash flows and future values are uncertain, when you invest in bonds you know exactly what the cash flow will be, and only the capital (the price of the bond) moves up or down, Bradford says.

Considering historical returns, if you bought the 10-year bond at the current yield you could expect returns of 10%-12% over the next five years, he adds.

On concerns about a ratings downgrade and its impact on the bond market, Bradford says that just before Russia, Brazil and Hungary were cut to junk status, their bonds were sold off in anticipation of the move. However, by the time the downgrades took place, the markets had already started improving and 12 months later their bonds had all appreciated significantly.

SA has had four years of "practice with downgrades" since former president Jacob Zuma fired the then finance minister Nhlanhla Nene. Given the economic weakness, if we were not heading for a possible downgrade, the longer-dated domestic bond yields would be at least 2% lower than they are, he says. In other words, much of the bad news is already priced in.

Bradford says the difference in yield on US and local bonds is 7%, and is likely to more than compensate for expected depreciation in the rand in the long run.

Inflation in the US is around 1.5%, which means the rand should only depreciate by about 3% a year against the dollar - the difference between the inflation rates in the US and in SA, he says.

Justin Floor, manager of the PSG Balanced Fund, says while South African government debt has increased over the past few years, this debt has a very healthy maturity profile.

While many market commentators agree that South African bonds appear to offer good value, many are waiting for conditions to improve before investing. But Floor warns that investors should not wait too long as no-one can predict when the turning point will be and prices can normalise dramatically.